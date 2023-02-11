News you can trust since 1890
Bradford Interchange: Live as all buses divert from station with ongoing police incident over 'concern for man's welfare'

Bradford Interchange bus station has been closed while police respond to an incident over concern for the safety of a man on a roof.

By Charles Gray
52 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 11:41am

Bus companies have said that due to the incident this morning (Saturday) buses are unable to visit the station and are being diverted away from it.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has said: “At 8.48am today (Saturday), police received a concern for safety call relating to the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in Hall Ings, Bradford.

“Attempts are ongoing to engage with the man and emergency services are at the scene. A road closure is also in place.”

Bradford Interchange has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:

Live as police close off Bradford Interchange train station due to ongoing incident

Concern for safety of man on roof

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:

“At 8.48am today (Saturday), police received a concern for safety call relating to the welfare of a man on the roof of a building in Hall Ings, Bradford.

“Attempts are ongoing to engage with the man and emergency services are at the scene. A road closure is also in place.”

All buses being turned away

A woman who was on a bus towards the station said that all buses are being diverted away from the station but that it appeared that trains were still running.

She said that there is a large police presence in place and that the incident inolves a block of flats near to the train station.

Police incident at Bradford Interchange

A number of bus companies are reporting that a police incident at Bradford Interchange has resulted in all services being diverted away from the train station.

West Yorkshire Police