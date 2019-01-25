Bradford 'beggar' Roy Rhodes banned from city centre

A man who police say pretended to be homeless and begged for money has been banned from Bradford city centre for five years.

Roy Rhodes, aged 38, of Boldshay Street, has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order after officers from the Bradford District Anti-Social Behaviour Unit presented evidence to magistrates relating to begging, anti-social and threatening behaviour.

He is prevented from entering the city centre unless attending court, or planned appointments with legal representatives, or other agencies.

Any breaches of the order, which was given earlier this month, may result in a custodial sentence.

Inspector Beth Pagnillo, who leads the City Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Rhodes’ behaviour has been of concern to people and businesses in Bradford city centre.

“We hope this order will send out a message that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and that we will take action with partners to protect the public from individuals whose behaviour causes concern.”

Councillor Abdul Jabar, Bradford Council's Executive Member with responsibility for community safety, said: "People need to feel safe when they come into the city centre and not feel threatened or harassed. We will take action against anti-social behaviour – it will not be tolerated.”