West Yorkshire Police were called to Crabtree Way at 3.16pm today (Monday) at the request of the ambulance service reporting a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a boy, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are continuing at the scene of a collision between a boy and a car in Tingley.