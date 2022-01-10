Boy taken to hospital after collision with a car in Tingley
A boy has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in Tingley.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:59 pm
West Yorkshire Police were called to Crabtree Way at 3.16pm today (Monday) at the request of the ambulance service reporting a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a boy, was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Read More
Read MoreChildren's Christmas presents stolen in burglary at family's flood-damaged Leeds...
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.