Boy remains seriously ill in hospital after being hit by pick-up truck in Leeds

A 13-year-old boy remains seriously ill in hospital today after a serious road traffic accident in Leeds.

The pedestrian was hit by a Nissan Navara pick-up truck in Wide Lane at about 2pm yesterday (September 19).

Police believe the boy had just got off a single-decker Volvo bus and was crossing the road when the crash happened.

The man driving the pick-up truck stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or who may have any dashcam footage or CCTV that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log number 942 of September 19."

An initial report, released by police yesterday, said in error that the boy had been hit by a bus.