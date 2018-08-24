Boy busker helps hospice

A young Leeds busker has been strumming up funds for Martin House children’s hospice.

Singer songwriter Luke Flear, 16, has raised more than £500 through busking with his acoustic guitar in Leeds city centre and surrounding towns as well as performing at local events.

PITCH: Luke Flear busking outside WH Smith in Leeds city centre.

A video of Luke busking in aid of Martin House has reached over 44,000 people on social media and been viewed 18,300 times.

The multi-instrumentalist has been passionate about music since he was a small child. His first love was drums and he had his own kit by the time he was two. He began writing songs when he was just six years old; picked up his first guitar at ten and the piano soon after.

Luke, who has just done his GCSEs at Garforth Academy, said: “Quite simply, music is my life. The music I perform falls loosely into the Pop Rock genre and my music influences include the likes of Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams and many others. I would love to make a career out of music as a singer, songwriter.”

Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People in Boston Spa is a charity close to Luke’s heart. The hospice provided vital bereavement support to the family of a close friend from his school after she was knocked down and killed in May 2016. Bhranti Naik, from Martin House said, “We are very grateful to Luke for the funds he has raised through using his music to do a little good. His donation will help children and families at a time when they need it most.”

Luke plans to release his first studio recorded piece of music online in the near future.