Boy, 16, arrested over attack on man in Bramley, Leeds

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested after a man was attacked outside a working men's club in Bramley, Leeds.

The 47-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries after being set upon outside the Bramley Band Working Men's Club and Institute on Eldwick Terrace at about 7.30pm yesterday (August 3).

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It is reported that he was initially assaulted by two males before being further assaulted by these males and two others. The victim suffered serious facial injuries."

VIDEO: Working men's club cordoned off as police investigate alleged assault in Bramley

Police inquiries are ongoing.

The crime scene was yesterday cordoned off as crime scene investigators examined the area.

Last night, committee member Chris Gledhill told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "One of the members came out of the club and two lads set about him. He came back in and was covered in blood. He is in a bit of a bad way."