Boxing star meets young heart patients

Have your say

Boxing star Josh Warrington visited children having hospital treatment for heart problems and handed over a donation to charity.

The IBF World Featherweight Champion met brave youngsters at the Children’s Cardiac Ward at the Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Warrington visited the ward after handing a cheque for £2,230 to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) which supports poorly babies, children and adults being treated at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

He said: “It was humbling to meet poorly babies and children with congenital heart disease and I’m glad I can help CHSF make a difference.”

“I’ve learnt from talking to patients and their families, and I’ll be taking their fighting spirit into the ring in future.”

The Leeds boxer has never been beaten in his nine-year career, winning all 27 of his professional bouts to date.

He won the IBF World Featherweight Championship in May.

His donation will go directly towards helping babies, children and adults with congenital heart disease in Yorkshire and Humber.

CHSF Chief Executive Sharon Milner said: “It was very kind of Josh to visit our heart families and give us all a huge lift with his donation. We would encourage anyone inspired by his sporting success, to help our charity in our vision to support hearts for life.”

After Josh Warrington’s visit yesterday it has been announced that Junior Frood, 14, a Youth Ambassador with the CHSF, has been recognised with an award from the Prime Minister.

Junior is the latest recipient of the Points of Light Award after raising more than £300,000 for Martin House Hospice and other charities.

He is the 998th winner of one of the awards, which are given out every day to celebrate people’s achievements.

The award recognises anti-bullying campaigning by Junior, who is the UK Freestyle Street Dance Champion.

Mrs Milner added: “We feel very lucky to have Junior as our Youth Ambassador, and are thrilled he has received such a prestigious award.

“He is a firm favourite with our patients and their families, inspiring positive energy wherever he goes.”

Junior said: “My charity work means so much to me and I love knowing that I have helped people and made them smile.

“To receive this award makes me so proud, mainly as it gives awareness and highlights the charities that I have helped.

“I can’t thank you enough for this honour, it really does mean so much to me.”