Boutique hotel in Leeds only one in the north to make awards shortlist

A Leeds hotel, which has been open less than a year, is the only northern venue to be shortlisted for prestigious food and drink awards renowned for being southern-centric.

Boutique hotel, Dakota Deluxe, is nominated for UK’s ‘Best Hotel’ in the GQ Food and Drink Awards 2018, alongside Nobu (London), The Ned (London), The Mandrake (London) and Lympstone Manor (Exmouth).

Entries are based on thousands of votes cast by the public from across the country.

Andrew Creese, general manager, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as one of the best hotels among GQ’s discerning readership and it is an honour to be the only hotel in the north to be shortlisted.”

“Dakota strive to create memorable experiences for every guest through its hospitality, food and décor, and we are thrilled our efforts are being acknowledged nationally.”

Man Behind The Curtain has also been shortlisted for the ‘Best Overall Experience’ in the GQ Food and Drink Awards 2018.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of experts and will be announced in June.