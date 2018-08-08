Born Famous: Daughter of Leeds’s own Mel B signs up for new reality show

Mel B’s teenage daughter will experience how life could have been had her mum not found fame in a new reality TV show.

Phoenix Chi, 19, will spend a week in the Hyde Park area of Leeds where her Spice Girl mother grew-up.

And Jack Ramsay, 18, son of the TV chef Gordon, will travel to Bretch Hill, Oxfordshire where his father was as a teenager.

“Each privileged teen will be paired with a local teenager to discover how their lives would have turned out if their parents hadn’t had the opportunities that came their way,” producers of the Channel 4 show Born Famous said.

Millionaire Ultimo founder Michelle Mone’s daughter Bethany will head to the east end of Glasgow for the four-part series.

Ria Ince, daughter of former England football captain Paul, will immerse herself in Dagenham, Essex.

The teenagers will “confront feelings of privilege, class and celebrity and uncover the realities of social mobility in 2018” for the programme.

Executive producer Helen Cooke said the series would show “some of our biggest celebrities in a way you have never seen, through the eyes of their teenage children”.

She added: “It promises to be compelling TV as the famous teens come to terms with their own privilege, whilst delivering searingly honest accounts of what it is like for young people growing up in Britain today.”