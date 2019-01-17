Boot camp will crack the code for people looking to join tech industry

Coding bootcamp Northcoders has opened a new site in Leeds city centre as it looks to help people wanting to change careers and get into the tech industry.

Northcoders was established in Manchester in 2015, with its first course being launched one year later.

Chris Hill, founder of Northcoders, said: “As a business, we have wanted to open a base in Leeds for a while but the timing and location had to be right.

“Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region has a dynamic and exciting tech community so we wanted to add to that mix by offering a first class coding bootcamp that taught the skills employers actually need.”

The new set-up is located at the Platform building next to Leeds City Station.

Mr Hill added: “A lot has been said about the Northern Powerhouse but for us it’s really just about creating better collaboration across the Pennines.”

The main course being offered in Leeds is Northcoders’ 12-week, full-time flagship Coding Bootcamp programme, which has been tailored for people aiming to make a career change.

The programme gets under way on February 25.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.