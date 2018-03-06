Book-themed playtime at Leeds shopping centre

Children of all ages enjoyed a series of activities bringing their favourite books to life at the White Rose Shopping Centre.

To mark World Book Day, the south Leeds centre hosted a day-long celebration of fun and educational activities including baby yoga, messy play and fairytale story workshops.

White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, celebrating World Book Day. Pictured Oliver McMenamin, aged 3.

The events were organised together with children’s play specialist Boomchikkaboom and featured Three Little Pigs crafting, Hansel and Gretel edible cottage making, Goldilocks music and drama sessions and baby massage set to classic stories.

Nikki Appleton, marketing manager, said: “World Book Day is such a special time for children and book-lovers alike, so we were thrilled to offer lots of fairy-tale fun for our guests. The Three Little Pigs craft workshop and messy play seemed to be a particular favourite! We then hid 30 books around the centre for eagle-eyed shoppers to find, so to encourage the sharing of incredible stories. It was a great day - even with the wintery weather!”

Pictured Jake Lawton, playing with his mum Kimberley.