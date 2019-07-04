Book of walks compiled ‘in memory of Stan’

A book of over 2,000 walks, enjoyed by a former president of the Norwest Fellwalking Club, has been compiled by the club’s historian in his memory. The walks, detailed in logbooks, were discovered after the death of Stan Sharples in 2004. His long-time walking partner Bob Singleton was presented with the new book, by its creator, historian Tony Harrison. Mr Harrison said: “Stan had a deep love and respect for the countryside. Through his words I have been able to accompany him to places I have never visited.”