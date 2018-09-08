Boogie Babes mum’s family life

Boogie Babes operator Nikki Baum hails from Chapel Allerton and worked as a paediatric nurse at LGI for many years. Now living in Harrogate with husband Adam and three children - Louie, 16, Ava, 14, and Beatrix, 11 - Nikki runs pre-school classes in singing, dancing and is to take Boogie Babes to Wetherby Manor later this month.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? If begging, pleading and whining fail, I usually threaten the removal of the internet.

What family task takes you the longest? Getting three children ready for school and out of the house with shoes on.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done/brought home/done to your house? The clay mouse Louie made in reception, it’s just a big brown pile of clay that’s been set, painted and varnished and still sits proudly on the shelf. People still stop to admire it!

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? My youngest daughter Bea once made a box with 25 tiny pieces of paper rolled up and tied with string, each paper had one reason why she loved me!

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? Do not put that up your nose again.

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? When I get old, I’m not going to be a mum, I’ll be a dad instead!

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? People who leave mess or litter and just expect someone else (less important than them) to tidy up.

What’s your favourite family day out? The beach - whatever the season.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? My Husband and myself go to the gym, Louie plays football, Ava is a great dancer and Bea is on the National Gym Squad and trains over 16 hours per week.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Now that they are older and two are teenagers - saying the thing they want you to say, when they ask you something.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? We try to stay awake past 10pm and watch something with swearing in.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? I’m a vegetarian (almost vegan) and we love Mango in Wetherby - veggie and vegan Indian food - great atmosphere and really lovely staff.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? I don’t have to wake sleeping children up.

What is your most treasured memory? The memories of my children when they were tiny because it’s gone so fast.

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds? Make Zara bigger.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? Curry and rice.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? To keep my coffee habit going I have to use reward cards in each coffee shop (I have 11).

One family member’s proudest achievement? Bea reaching National Finals in gymnastics.

What one item can you not live without? Mascara.

What can your children not live without? Internet access.

Child’s favourite book and author? My middle child Ava loves The Fault in our Stars. She reads it and cries and then repeats it again the next week - I have to comfort her each time!