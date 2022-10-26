The long awaited return of Bonfire Night in Bristol is upon us, promising not-to-be-missed spectacular displays to mark the event. This year, November 5 will fall on a Saturday, which means tickets to these events are expected to sell out fast.

There really is something for everyone in the city this year whether you want to watch firework displays light up Bristol from a rooftop terrace with a cocktail in hand or are after something a bit more family-friendly with fairground rides for the little ones. There’s even an event that’s easier on the ears featuring ‘low noise’ fireworks, and something for the rockers with a display set to the hits of Queen.

Some of the events are taking place over Bonfire Night weekend, so don’t despair if you’re unable to make it to one of the displays on Saturday. Below are some of the best fireworks displays in Bristol for Bonfire Night 2022 and how to book tickets.

Fireworks to Music at Avon Valley

Get ready for another magnificent Fireworks to Music Display at Avon Valley this November. The attraction is once again teaming up with Aardvark FX, their world-class pyrotechnics and special effects to bring visitors another ‘jaw dropping spectacular’. A variety of food and drink stalls will be open. Fun fair rides will also be on hand to entertain little ones, thanks to the Porter family’s Kids World Funfair (additional charges apply for rides).

When: November 4 - 5 from 5pm - 9pm

Where: Pixash Lane, Keynsham, Bristol, Avon, BS31 1TP

How much are tickets: £9.50 each

How to book: Head to the Avon Valley website to book and for more information.

Low noise fireworks at Old Down Country Park

Perfect for those who love the sight of colourful fireworks in the sky, but aren’t keen on the bangs. This fun family evening features a blazing bonfire as well as a 12 minute display of ‘low noise fireworks’ to music. There’s also a selection of food and drink available to warm you up while you watch.

When: November 3 - 5 from 5pm - 7pm

Where: Old Down Country Park, Foxholes Lane, Tockington, Bristol, BS32 4PG

How much are tickets: £11.50 adults, £8 children (ages 2 -15), concessions (over 60) £8. Under 2s and carers go free, Country Park members get 20% off.

How to book: Visit the Old Down Country Park website .

Downend Round Table fireworks display

This ever-popular annual fireworks display is put together each year by Downend Round Table, a local non-profit club that is part of the largest voluntary organisation for young men (18-45) in the world, with all proceeds set be used by the group to make donations to local good causes. There will be an array of spectacles taking place throughout the night including two firework displays (including a children’s display that is quieter and deliberately more about the visual effects), an impressive bonfire, music and a full bar.

When: November 4 (children’s display at 6.30pm, main display at 8pm)

Where: King George V Playing Fields, Westerleigh Road, Bristol, Avon, BS16 6AH

How much are tickets: Adults £8, children (ages 3- 15) £6, family bundle (two adults and two children) £25, VIP £15.

How to book: Visit the Downend Round Table website .

Bonfire Night Party at Clifton Observatory

An 18+ only night featuring a fire performer from Circle Stage Entertainment and some of the best views to watch firework displays light up across Bristol. Choose from an array of refreshments including cocktails, pizza and Clifton Observatory’s famous hot chocolates. Tickets include exclusive access to Clifton Observatory’s rooftop terrace, arrival drink of mulled wine or mulled (non-alcoholic) cider and sparklers on arrival.

When: November 4 from 6pm (last entry at 8pm)

Where: Clifton Observatory, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3LT

How much are tickets: £20, plus a booking fee

How to book: Visit the Clifton Observatory website .

Tribute to the Queen (and Queen) by Almondsbury Creative Fireworks

With it being Jubilee Year, Almondsbury Creative Fireworks decided their theme this year would pay tribute to the Queen who died in September - as well as Queen the band. Gates open at 4pm with an ‘action packed night from the off’. There will be walkabout entertainers, stage shows, funfair, food stalls, craft stalls and lots of music and drinks. Fireworks will go off around 7.30pm and will be choreographed to some of Queen’s greatest hits. Immediately after, Real Magic, a tribute to Queen, will take to the stage.

When: November 4, gates open at 4.30pm with firework display at 7.30pm

Where: Almondsbury Recreation Ground, Gloucester Road, Almondsbury, Bristol BS32 4AA

How much are tickets: From £5.95