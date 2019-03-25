Bobby Davro on tour in spring pantomime Peter Pan - where he's visiting and how to get tickets

Bobby Davro leads the cast of Peter Pan panto on its way to theatre near you this spring - oh, yes it is.

Davro will play pirate Smee and he is joined by Lloyd Warbey as Peter Pan and Dani Harmer as Wendy.

Join Peter Pan, the boy who never grows up, and take part in his adventures with Wendy as they fly off to Neverland and meet some fantastical characters along the way: Tinker Bell, the Lost Children, Tiger Lily, Nana the dog, Pirates, Smee and of course Captain Hook.

Don't miss another spectacular family pantomime from the same team behind previous Easter productions of The Wizard of Oz and Beauty and the Beast.

With an all-star cast, impressive music, energetic dance routines, lots and lots of laughter and flying that will thrill the child in all of us. Come and see Peter Pan soar to new heights.

Tour dates:

Hull Bonus Theatre, Friday April 12

Tickets: 01482 456220 or www.bonusarenahull.com

Darlington Hippodrome, Sunday April 14 and Monday April 15

Tickets: 01325 405405 or www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

York Barbican, Wednesday April 24

Tickets: 0844 854 2757 or www.yorkbarbican.co.uk

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Thursday April 25

Tickets: 01422 351158 or www.victoriatheatre.co.uk