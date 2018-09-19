Bloc Party announce intimate gig at Brudenell Social Club in Leeds

One of Leeds' best independent music venues has secured a huge coup after Bloc Party announced they will play a warm-up gig there.

The band will perform at the Brudenell Social Club in Hyde Park this October ahead of their global comeback tour.

They went on hiatus from 2013 to 2015 and have had several line-up changes in recent years.

The indie rockers were one of the biggest British bands of the noughties, with their debut album Silent Alarm being named NME's Album of the Year in 2006.

As well as their appearance in the Brude's community room, their only other UK date is at London's Alexandra Palace, and they'll also be playing huge venues in Amsterdam, Sydney and Auckland over the 15-date world tour.

The intimate gig on Saturday October 13 will see the band play the entire Silent Alarm track list. Tickets are priced at £25 and go on sale on Friday September 21 at 9.30am on the band's official website.

Kaiser Chiefs and Franz Ferdinand have both played 'secret' gigs at the Brudenell in the past.