Black Prince buses to roll again in Leeds

CLASSIC buses will roll through the streets of Leeds this Sunday.

Black Prince buses will operate from noon until 4pm on several short routes in the Morley area. The event is being billed as ‘Buses on the cobbles’ and will take place days before a major re-organisation of the Queen Street area. This will be your last chance to get pictures of the buses against the backdrop of Morley Town Hall before the bus routes change.

People in Morley were treated to a free bus service on Christmas Day. The Black Prince Preservation Group operated the X51 service which carried 65 passengers throughout the day, including town councillor Noel Bullock, several ex-Black Prince staff members and a group of bus enthusiasts from Hong Kong.