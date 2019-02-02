Bizarre 'ice pancakes' captured in Yorkshire lake during extreme cold

Have your say

A photographer has captured a unique spectacle on a lake in Yorkshire - discs of ice shaped like PANCAKES.

The phenomenon occurs when surface foam freezes in circular eddies of water and the edges are rubbed away as they bump into one another.

The incredible ice pancakes captured on a lake in Yorkshire. Photo: SWNS

These incredible photographs were taken by retired soldier Wayne Osmond, 67 on the River Swale in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

He took the series of photographs over the course of two days.

The 'ice pancakes' are more commonly spotted in the Baltic Sea and around Antarctica and on the Great Lakes of the United States and Canada, according to the Met Office.

Mr Osmond, who posts his pictures using the name Tom Kolour, said: "I was more amazed than shocked when I spotted them.

"I was standing just watching them.

"Watching them circulate was really something to experience."

The 'pancakes' are believed to form when foam on a river begins to freeze.

As they are sucked into an eddy (a swirling current of water), they form into a circular shape as a result.

As other bits of frozen foam and ice hit the forming disc they freeze to it and increase its size.

Whilst ice pancakes look like solid discs, they are often quite slushy and easily break apart when lifted up.

However, when given the conditions to consolidate, ice pancakes can end up binding with each other to form sheet ice and in rougher conditions waves can move these sheets of ice causing them to bend and crack to create ice ridges.