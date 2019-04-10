Bill's in Leeds will open till 1am after major bar refurbishment

Bill's Restaurant will have longer licensing hours when it re-opens after a makeover later this month.

The new bar at the Albion Street eaterie will now open until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays. Customers will be able to enjoy sharing platters as food will also be served until late.

The new-look Bill's re-opens to customers on Tuesday April 30.

The private function room has also had a revamp and can be hired for parties and group events for up to 40 people.

A recently redesigned menu now includes seasonal dishes, more vegetarian options and a new set dinner menu. The cocktail list has also been revamped.

From Friday May 3 Bill's will host weekly live music nights featuring local performers.

Bill's founder, former greengrocer Bill Collison, said:

“Good quality food in a welcoming environment has always been at the core of Bill’s, which was why we felt a fresh new look for Leeds was necessary. We are proud to create restaurants that are full of vibrant colour and vintage trinkets, many of which I have handpicked myself. I believe that the new look transcends all dining times which will only enhance our diners' experience and showcase our food and drink offering”.

The chain was set up by Bill in Lewes, East Sussex, in 2000 and has since expanded across the UK. The Leeds branch opened in 2015 and took over the Grade II-listed former Leeds Law Society building on Albion Place, which they had occupied since 1920. The LLS moved to new premises on Wellington Street.