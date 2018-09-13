Biker killed in Wortley crash named as Leeds United fan

Have your say

Police have confirmed the name of a 42-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision in Wortley on Tuesday evening.

The biker was Darren Butterworth, of Beeston.

Darren is believed to have been a keen Leeds United fan who regularly attended matches.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Tong Road after his bike collided with a Ford Mondeo just before 8.30pm.

The Mondeo had been turning right out of Albany Street and the motorbike was travelling along Tong Road towards Leeds city centre at the time of the incident.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision enquiry team are investigating the collision and would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the time leading to the collision or witnessed the collision itself.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting reference 13180454074.