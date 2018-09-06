Biker from Leeds died after collision with teenage cyclist in Wakefield, inquest told

A MOTORCYCLIST from Leeds suffered fatal injuries after he was involved in collision with a 13-year-old cyclist on a road in Wakefield, an inquest heard.

Richard Steadman, 48, of Haighside, Rothwell, came off his Yamaha motorcycle after the collision on the A61 Barnsley Road, Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told.



The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was one of a group of around 20 cyclists who were riding away from Wakefield along Barnsley Road at around 9.30am on Sunday October 15 2017.



The inquest was told that the cyclists were intending to turn right onto Seckar lane, but that the 13-year-old boy decided not to complete the turn as he thought it was too risky and had moved left to pull up at the kerbside.



Mr Steadman, who police said was travelling within the speed limit at between 40mph and 50mph in the same direction as the cyclists, struck the boy's bicycle and fell from his motorbike.

Paramedics pronounced Mr Steadman dead at the scene.



A post mortem revealed he died from a hemothorax – where blood pools in the chest – and chest trauma.



The boy suffered minor injuries.



The inquest heard that a fatally injured Mr Steadman told one of the cyclists at the scene that he had tried to avoid the boy and was concerned for the youngster.



Detective Constable Mark Smeaton of West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team, said: “Enquiries support the theory that this was a tragic incident and possibly a misjudgement by both parties involved.”



Assistant coroner John Hobson recorded a verdict that Mr Steadman died in a road traffic collision.