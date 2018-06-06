Big names sign up to Leeds’s Wellington Place development

THE Wellington Place development has been given a boost after it was confirmed the developer had done deals with Sainsbury and Cafe Nero.

Sainsbury’s will open a Local store on July 18 and will be the sixth operator to open at the development joining the likes of The Good Luck Club, Sociable Folk and L1 Performance.

It has taken 5,639 sq. ft on the ground floor of building number 5 and in turn created 18 jobs as well as providing more options for the growing residential and office district.

It will also be one of the largest locals with a cash machine, bakery, national lottery and self-scan tills opening 7am-11pm Monday to Friday and 8am-10pm on Weekends

Caffe Nero will follow later this summer on the ground floor of the newly opened Number 3 building.

James Dipple, CEO of MEPC, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sainsbury’s and Caffe Nero to the Wellington Place community.

“They’re great new additions and will provide even more convenience. It’s signings like this that really help to support our growth, welcoming further occupiers, and setting us apart from other developments in and around Leeds.”

David Roach, property project manager of Sainsbury’s, added: “We’re always looking to expand into great retail space, and Wellington Place was the perfect opportunity for us. We’re excited about the growth of the development, and the new possibilities this will bring.

“There’s never been a better time to be a part of Wellington Place, and we look forward to becoming a member of their community.”