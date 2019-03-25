Big Country play all their hits in Return To Steeltown tour - where to see them and how to get tickets

Big Country are on the road and performing classic hits and live favourites including Harvest Home, Fields of Fire, In A Big Country, Chance, Wonderland, Look Away and The Teacher.

The band – Bruce Watson (guitars/vocals); Mark Brzezicki (drums, vocals); Jamie Watson (guitars/vocals) will be augmented on stage by singer/guitarist Simon Hough and bassist Scott Whitley.

Formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members, the late Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both native of the band’s hometown Dunfermline in Scotland. Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler. This is the Big Country that (with producer Steve Lillywhite), recorded the classic debut album The Crossing in 1983.

The band broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles Fields Of Fire, Chance and signature song In A Big Country, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling more than two https://www.seetickets.commillion copies and driving The Crossing to three Grammy nominations in the USA.

The run of success continued throughout the 1980s with the release of the anthemic single Wonderland’ and the second album Steeltown (1984), which debuted at Number 1 in the UK and contained the hit singles East Of Eden, Just a Shadow and Where The Rose Is Sown.

Tour dates:

Civic Hall, Cottingham, Friday April 19

Tickets: https://www.ents24.com

The Welly, Hull, Thursday October 10

Tickets: https://www.seetickets.com



Stylus, Leeds, Friday October 11

Tickets: https://www.seetickets.com