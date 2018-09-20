Bid to make Leeds the UK’s ‘best city centre’ by 2020

Decision-makers in Leeds say they are committed to make Leeds the best city centre in the UK by 2030.

A report which went before Leeds City Council’s executive committee outlined the authority’s “Best city centre” scheme, which outlined ideas for redevelopment and public realm improvements in the city.

It outlined current schemes to improve the city’s waterfront, as well as parks, transport links and plans to attract more businesses to the city.

Leader of Leeds City Council Coun Judith Blake (Lab) told the meeting: “The major emphasis is making sure we have a city centre that is inclusive and welcoming to all – child friendly and age friendly and is felt to be a safe city centre where people can come and enjoy it.”

Leader of the Leeds Conservatives Coun Andrew Carter said: “I welcome the report – it would be a massively missed opportunity if we weren’t progressing this particular strategy.

“One of the key parts of attracting businesses to the city is the working environment of the place when they get there.

“It’s not just about state of the art offices, it’s the time they spend outside too – on their lunch and walking into work.

“I would say we in Leeds have an opportunity and have, over a number of years, introduced lots of green spaces that I think other cities don’t have.

“We are selling to the outside world the benefits of bringing your business to the city.”

Leader of the Leeds Liberal Democrats, Coun Stewart Golton said: “I was interested to see how this has gone to the next stage, and the challenges that are there.

“One of the things that was most encouraging was the plethora of artist impressions of what our streets could look like.

“I would hope this is the document that commits to ensuring we do work as one council, and that we don’t allow departments within departments to stop that from happening.”

He added that the city centre has only one shop mobility point and that more help was needed for disabled people to use the city-centre.