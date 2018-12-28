Bid to halt sales of alcohol to Wakefield’s under 18s

Have your say

A crackdown on underage drinking has been launched to tackle the sale of alcohol to under 18s in Wakefield.

The city’s police and council are part of a partnership launched to promote responsible alcohol retailing over the festive period.

PARTNERSHIP: Organisations in Wakefield teamed up to tackle irresponsible alcohol sales.

Non-profit healthcare provider Spectrum Community Health, Wakefield Council, business group Wakefield BID and West Yorkshire Police are part of the Recognition of Alcohol Responsibility Scheme (RoAR).

The scheme provides accreditation to businesses which can demonstrate good practice in preventing the sale of alcohol to under-18s.

Measures include keeping an accurate sales refusal register and prioritising staff training.

To get accreditation business must demonstrate a commitment to public safety, preventing crime and disorder, protecting children from harm, preventing public nuisance, and improving public health and the community.

Earlier this month, the partners presented the first RoAR Certificate to WIS Eastern European Food, on Kirkgate.

Andy Simms, community development alcohol practitioner for Spectrum, said: “Over the festive season, teenagers can see other people drinking and might feel tempted to ‘join in’.

“But underage drinking causes lasting harm to young people and can have a serious impact on their development, education and future opportunities.

“The RoAR scheme is our way to recognise businesses which help to keep young people in Wakefield safe and protect them from the harm caused by alcohol.”

It is an offence to sell alcohol to a person under the age of 18 and retailers found guilty can face fines of up to £20,000.

As part of the RoAR scheme, businesses are also encouraged to beware of “proxy sales”, where adults buy alcohol for young people.

To find out more, e-mail PR@spectrum-cic.nhs.uk