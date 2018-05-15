Best places to pop the question in Leeds

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to tie the knot this weekend, wedding fever is sweeping the country.

However, while Prince Harry proposed as he cooked a roast dinner, a survey reveals the most romantic spots in Leeds to pop the question.

A jewellery firm has researched the most blissful places from historical houses, parks and cocktail bars.

Leeds Cathedral tops the list with its impressive history. Origins date back to the 18th century so it is easy to see the appeal of its beautiful backdrop. Add some music to the moment with Leeds Grand Theatre - again steeped in romantic history stories.

And they do say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach so some of the best restaurants in the city feature on the list from Silver Tree including Man Behind The Curtain, HOME and Angelica.

The Sky Lounge is listed for its roof top terrace where the night lights of the city make a magical back drop and the Edwardian country estate, Lotherton Hall, is a very Mr Darcy spot to make a future wife. Perhaps the least obvious location that makes the list is Everyman Cinema.

A spokesperson said: “We love the North. It’s where we call home and we love helping happy couples celebrate so had a thought - let’s conduct research into our favourite Northern cities to showcase,the perfect places to propose.”

The full list features the Town Hall, Leeds Cathedral, Harewood House, Grand theatre, Everyman, Leeds Minster. The Tetley, Park Square, Lotherton Hall, Roundhay Park, Man Behind The Curtain, HOME, Angelica, Sky Lounge.