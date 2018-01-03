Best in Leeds - Your guide to Chapel Allerton: The best places to eat, drink and shop

Have your say

Home to a wealth of restaurants, cafes and shops, the bustling suburb of Chapel Allerton has plenty to offer for new and existing residents alike.

Eating Out

The Olive

Offering a varied menu of Mediterranean flavours, this chic and modern restaurant caters for all tastes.

If you can’t decide what to order, try the sharing meze platters to sample a selection of small plates.

Visit: 188-190 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NZ – theoliveleeds.co.uk

Pinche Pinche

Taking inspiration from the streets of Mexico, Pinche Pinche’s deliciously exotic menu offers everything from a range of tasty tapas dishes to loaded burritos, enchiladas and filling platters.

Visit: 116 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NY – pinchepinche.com

The Sunshine Bakery

Perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth, this family run bakery serves an array of delicious treats, including brownies, biscuits, whoopee pies, handmade chocolates, French patisseries and their famous homemade cupcakes.

Visit: 182 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NZ – facebook.com/The-Sunshine-Bakery

Crust and Crumb

Serving hearty full English breakfasts, satisfying lunch options (including toasties, wraps and gourmet sandwiches), and coffee and cake throughout the day, Crust and Crumb is a great place to relax and refuel.

Visit: 110B Harrogate Road, LS7 4NY – crustandcrumbbakery.co.uk

Siam Oriental

Housed in a former police station, this popular restaurant specialises in Asian cuisine and draws on centuries old oriental and European influences to deliver a varied menu of flavoursome dishes.

Visit: 106 Harrogate Road, LS7 4LZ – siamoriental-leeds.co.uk

El Bareto

This rustic, family run tapas restaurant and bar is Gledhow Valley Road’s own little slice of Spain, with a huge range of delicious dishes to enjoy, alongside a lengthy selection of Spanish wines.

Visit: 120 Gledhow Valley Road, LS17 6LX – elbareto.com

Nichols Vegetarian Delicatessen

Ideal for indulging with a satisfying breakfast or a hearty lunch time snack, this cosy delicatessen provides a great variety of hot and cold vegan and vegetarian dishes that are both healthy and delicious.

Visit: 86A Harrogate Road, LS7 4LZ – facebook.com/nicholsvegdeli

Drinking

Further North

The first of the popular North Bar bars to venture outside of the city centre, Further North offers a cosy and homely setting to sit back and enjoy a few drinks.

Visit: 194 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NZ – northbar.com

House of Koko

Serving hand-pulled Northstar coffee and a wide variety of loose leaf teas, this inviting coffee and tea house is a snug spot to enjoy a cuppa.

If you’re peckish, they also offer a selection of toasties, pancakes and salads.

Visit: 62 Harrogate Road, LS7 4LA – houseofkoko.com

The Mustard Pot

Boasting a range of Casque Marque ales and a variety of wines, as well as a traditional British menu, this charming pub is a cosy spot to unwind.

Expect foodie classics such as fish and chips, steak, and a hearty pie of the day.

Visit: 20 Stainbeck Lane, LS7 3QY – themustardpot.com

The Pit

If you’re seeking a change from your local, head to this vibrant bar where you can indulge in exotic cocktails, zesty margaritas and decadent shakes and floats.

Visit: 8B Stainbeck Lane, LS7 3QY – arcinspirations.com

Things to do

Seven

This independent arts space houses a 100 seat venue for film, theatre, dance, music and comedy, and hosts a broad variety of events throughout the year.

Visit: 31A Harrogate Road, LS7 3PD – sevenleeds.co.uk

Gledhow Valley Woods

Home to beautiful woodland trails, lakes and becks, Gledhow Valley Woods on the eastern edge of Chapel Allerton offers the ideal spot for taking a peaceful wander and soaking up some fresh air.

Visit: 21 Allerton Grange Way, LS17 6LP

Inkwell Arts

Working in partnership with Leeds Mind, this creative arts centre provides a safe and accessible space to support individuals with mental health problems, offering a range of classes and activities, including arts and crafts, dance and music.

Visit: 31 Potternewton Lane, LS7 3LW – inkwellarts.org.uk

Shopping

Casablanca

Ideal for gift shopping, you’re sure to find something wonderfully unique in Casablanca’s treasure trove of goodies, from jewellery, books and glassware to toiletries and kitchenware.

Visit: 126 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NZ – facebook.com/Casablanca-Gifts

George and Joseph

Perfect for cheese lovers or for creating a delicious gift hamper, you’ll find a great variety of locally produced cheeses, along with a range of chutneys, biscuits and wines at this specialist cheesemonger.

Visit: 140 Harrogate Road, LS7 4NZ – georgeandjoseph.co.uk

Fit To Bust

It’s one of the most popular lingerie shops in the city, and as well as providing a superb range (with brands including Aubade, Lise Charmel and Prima Donna), Fit To Bust also offer a professional fitting service.

Visit: 6 Stainbeck Corner, LS7 3PG – fittobust.com

Armadillo Toys

Overflowing with a huge selection of toys, games and gifts, there’s a great selection of quality items to entertain and delight children of all ages here.

Visit: 112A Harrogate Road, LS7 4NY – armadillotoys.co.uk