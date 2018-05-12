Best bank holiday bars in Leeds and beyond

Occasionally Barfly likes to spread its wings and with another public holiday due towards the end of the month, what better time than to round up some of the region’s best bank holiday bars.

Some are local, others further afield. All are worth the trip. Enjoy.

The 23 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

BANKHOUSE INN, PUDSEY

Situated on the outskirts of Pudsey, overlooking the last remaining bit of greenery between Leeds and Bradford, The Bankhouse Inn offers something a little different. A traditional pub, with a twist, it tailors its food menu to the season. A good range of hand-pulled real ales, including Theakston’s Best and Old Peculiar, good selection of wines and gin. It’s also next to the timeless Moravian settlement in Fulneck.

The things you don;t see in Leeds city centre anymore that you could ten years ago

KIRKSTALL BRIDGE INN

As the flagship pub for Kirkstall Brewery, the Bridge ticks most boxes for most people. In the summer time, its lazy riverside location and out of the way feel make it the perfect haunt for those seeking a relaxing drink. The beer garden is extensive. Events are held throughout the year, they also serve food.

THE BUCK INN, MALHAM

Situated in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, this village pub has just about everything you could ask for.

Built in 1874 on the site of an old coaching inn on the Pennine way, The Buck has 10 en-suite bedrooms and is within walking distance of Malham Cove and Malham Tarn. Its muddy boot and dog friendly and while humans pay for their food, staff are happy to give out complimentary dog treats.

BAY HOTEL, ROBIN HOOD’S BAY

Rumour has it Robin Hood’s Bay is now almost entirely populated by tourists, with only three permanent residents. This is hearsay, picked up in the The Bay Hotel pub, which stands at the very bottom of this vertiginous little town, renowned for its narrow, winding alleys and staggeringly steep hills. The Bay, which can trace its history back to 1828, is situated in The Dock, which marks the end of Alfred Wainwright’s 192 mile Coast-to-Coast Walk from St Bees in Cumbria. Dogs (and well behaved children) are welcome. Cask ales and salty sea tales await within, along with hearty home cooked food and a view few can rival. Well worth a trip out. They also have three rooms to let.

THE BULL, BROUGHTON

Renowned for its ale, food and hearty welcome, The Bull at Broughton, near Skipton, is the perfect destination for a day out. Cracking log fire in winter and cracking flags in summer, it’s full of character and charm.