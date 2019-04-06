Berwick Kaler returns to his famous York pantomime - he is writing the script for his regular cast

York Theatre Royal’s pantomime family Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, AJ Powell and David Leonard will reunite this Christmas to star in Sleeping Beauty from December 7 to January 25.

Pantomime legend Berwick Kaler, who stepped down in February as the theatre’s long-serving Dame after 40 years, is writing the script.

Executive director Tom Bird said: “We are delighted that Martin, Suzy, David and AJ will return to York Theatre Royal for Sleeping Beauty this Christmas. The pantomime ‘family’ mean a huge amount to our community and have provided so much joy to the people of York for so many years.

“We are also thrilled that Berwick will continue his association with the theatre by writing the script.”

How to buy tickets:

Call 01904 623568 or on line here

There will be 68 performances with two shows most days.