Being parents and carers

Kate Craven and husband Dave have been married for 13 years and live in Middleton with their ‘lovely unique family’. Their two boys Joshua and Oliver live with global development delay and have recently been diagnosed as having learning disabilities and special needs. Daughter Evelyn Margaret Rose, is very caring towards her brothers.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Asking children to clean up isn’t always easy so, we sing “the rubbish goes in the bin” and make it like a game. It could be the game instructions given repeatedly or my singing? Not sure but either way it works!

What family task takes you the longest? Getting my three children out of the house. With special needs children, routine and order and being organised helps but also letting them take a hand held toy out if they get dressed and ready. Reward charts and toy box don’t always work. When it happens on time, you feel very proud.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done/brought home/done to your house? My daughter Evelyn after playing outside in the garden one morning, decided the slugs from the garden wall needed a nice warm home in a bucket in my kitchen! They definitely went back outside. My daughter at one point wanted slugs as pets.

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? All my children surprise me in different ways for many very different reasons. If not milestones that suddenly have been reached or doing fantastically well with school and swimming lessons. Something extra special happened last year - my oldest son Joshua took part in the school’s Tour de Yorkshire bike ride on a special needs trike with his teaching assistant. He won a medal! We were proud.

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? The most bizarre thing me and my husband often do is say random words. For example, my husband dropped some food cans on his feet! He shouted ‘aaww cakes and clowns’!

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? My kids will ask for alien cat soup or an up are mine hose pie?

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? Early starts. Our kids never sleep properly so we always find getting out and about difficult. You miss sleep and watching grown-up things.

Child’s favourite book and author? Goodnight Moon.

What’s your favourite family day out? We love going on days out as a family, especially if its free. Having three children isn’t cheap. We love the park when it’s sunny and even when it’s cold.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? Our children have busy schedules from swimming to football and Mencap special needs youth club. From a local group Snaps on a Saturday for families with special needs children. to a Sunday club run by play, fun, learn funded by Children in Need. We rarely get to have time alone as grown ups, for many reasons. Spending time taking kids to out to be active is worth it. We feel that having a family is about being together, even it’s not always rainbows and sunshine.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Being a parent and carer, with no instruction book. It’s not easy being a parent at the best times, nor is being a carer. It can be trying. But the rewards of being a parent and carer can and do outweigh the bad.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Bed! I’m always in bed not long after kids finally fallen deep asleep. We sleep as children seem to get us exhausted!

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? We found White Rose Frankie and Benny’s are great, especially given my boys really struggle with meals out! The staff are very kind and friendly with us!

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Taking kids to they groups and clubs. Being together, having fun!

What is your most treasured memory? Our most treasured memories are Joshua walking for the first time aged four! After physio and being told he might not walk, it was amazing when he did!

What’s the number one thing you would change about Leeds? I wish I could change Leeds back sometimes to the one I remember from my childhood. The Market seems so sad looking to one I remember. We’re too fixed on shopping centres and not independent stores or market stalls.

What’s the children’s favourite meals. Our children love fish and pizza! To ice cream!

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? We always look for free family events online for schools hoildays! And plan free fun family days out.

What one item can you not live without? My phone helps me with contacting people.

What can your children not live without? Our children couldn’t live without their groups. They love them and need the routine that comes with it.