Beggar charged by police after complaints by public

A man arrested by police in Leeds yesterday has been charged with a begging offence under the Vagrancy Act.

The 30-year-old was arrested in High Street, Yeadon, following complaints from members of the public. He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

Leeds Magistrates Court

Sharing details on social media, West Yorkshire Police yesterday said: “A man is due to appear in court charged with a begging offence in Yeadon following work by officers from the Outer North West Neighbourhood Policing Team. Officers work closely with partner agencies and third sector organisations to help people in genuine need on the streets but will also continue to make full use of enforcement action where necessary and appropriate.”

A report to councillors last month set out issues surrounding begging in Leeds city centre.

It said approximately 90 begging related ‘incidents’ are recorded each month by the council’s on street CCTV cameras.