Beeston: Teenage pedestrian suffers injuries after crash with motorbike in Leeds

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Leeds involving a motorbike and a pedestrian.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:34 BST

The collision occurred around 5.30pm on Wednesday (May 31) on Dewsbury Road, Beeston and the pedestrian, a teenager, suffered injuries to their wrist.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Information and footage can be given via the 101LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230286608.

The crash happened on Dewsbury Road in Beeston
The crash happened on Dewsbury Road in Beeston
