Beer festival at Bramhope RUFC in support of cancer charity

Beer festival fever hits Bramhope this weekend and revellers are being asked to raise a glass and vital funds for Candlelighters cancer charity.

West Park Leeds RUFC hosts its sixth annual beer and music festival on Saturday, July 13.

Supoport Candlelighters and young Ella Hargreaves

Entry to the West Park festival is £6 per person or two tickets for £10, under 18’s are free. A wide range of locally sourced beer, lager and cider will be available plus more than 20 gins, wine and Prosecco.

Candlelighters is West Park’s chosen event charity and is one that is very much close to the heart of club members Angela and Adrian Hargreaves.

They’ve worked alongside the charity since their daughter Ella was diagnosed with three tumours two years ago.

Four-year-old Ella has had major surgery on her neck and spine, but unfortunately the tumours have started to grow again which means she may need further treatment. Candlelighters has played a key role in supporting the family through therapy sessions and sending them on two much needed holidays.

Chairman, West Park Leeds RUFC, Graham Chadwick, said: “This is a key fundraising event for the club and a great opportunity for local businesses, residents, families and friends to get together and enjoy locally sourced food and drink and free family entertainment. We’ve got a great band line up and it’s good to see some of these have close links with the club.

“We’re also hoping festival goers will dig deep and support Candlelighters. They do an amazing job helping and supporting families and children so every penny counts.”

Ella’s mother Angela added: “We’re delighted that Candlelighters is the chosen charity this year. The charity and the club have been so supportive at helping the whole family through a difficult time in our lives.”

Two 45 minute Rugby Tots sessions will run at 1.30 and 2.30pm and are aimed at children aged three to seven. The fun sessions will include a warm up, try scoring, kicking off a cone, team games, an obstacle course and a bit of tag rugby to finish off.

Festival goers can enjoy tasty BBQ food and take advantage of plenty of free kids entertainment on the day.

Plus Leeds Rhino’s fans won’t be disappointed as there’s an opportunity to win a signed team shirt.