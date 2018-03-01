'Beast from the East' postpones Leeds Sports Awards

TONIGHT'S Leeds Sports Awards have been postponed with the city still being battered by the 'Beast from the East.'

The eagerly-awaited ceremony was set to take place at First Direct Arena for the second year running but officials have postponed the event due to the ongoing freezing conditions and widespread snow.

A statement from Sport Leeds read: "Please be advised that due to today’s inclement weather, we have made the decision to postpone the Leeds Sports Awards.

"Our absolute priority is the health and safety of all of our attendees and staff.

"This is an important event for the city and we will be re-arranging the 2018 Leeds Sports Awards at the earliest opportunity.

"The tickets you have purchased will still stand for the re-arranged date, which we will announce in the very near future.

"On behalf of Sport Leeds, thank you for your continued support."