Beast from the East part three? Experts say White Easter is possible in Yorkshire

Experts are warning that Yorkshire might face another blanketing of snow as the Beast from the East part three could make an appearance in time for Easter.

The current band of cold weather is set to end soon, but more snow and below-average temperatures could hit the region over the Easter break.

A blast of bitter air from the Arctic could sweep across Britain in the run-up to the holiday with high pressure building in the north of the UK.

Icy, cold winds could then batter the country, with a chance of snow over Easter in some parts.

This week, temperatures are expected to rise with longer periods of drier and brighter weather. Heavy rain is also expected.

The Weather Channel website said: "There is still uncertainty for the Easter Weekend but computer data suggests that the area of high pressure lodged to the north of the country could allow colder Arctic air to stream across Britain.

"But frontal systems from the Atlantic are likely to be locked in a battle for supremacy with the cold air and this will probably bring changeable weather with wet and windy conditions in the south and a drier but colder snap in the north.

"Most models point to rain or showers for many, and the risk of snow at times in the north when moist air collides with the colder blast."

Experts are also warning people not to put away their winter thermals just yet, as we approach the start of the British summertime this weekend.

Colder, unsettled conditions are set to continue "well into April" with no respite predicted.

The Weather Channel website added: "Almost all forecasts agree that temperatures will be mostly below average. There is still some uncertainty in the outlook but many computer models are predicting colder, more unsettled conditions to continue well into April."

A yellow weather warning remains in place for Tuesday morning due to the risks of ice in the region.