BBC Radio Leeds signs new two-year commentary deal with Leeds United

BBC Radio Leeds has signed a new two year commentary deal with Leeds United FC.

The deal, which starts at the end of the current season, means BBC Radio Leeds will be able to provide exclusive radio commentary of all games, home and away, until the end of the 2021 season. The station will provide full match coverage of every game, with commentary and interviews throughout the season.

Adam Pope will continue to lead the commentary team for United games and he will be joined by regular summariser Noel Whelan.

Sports editor Jonathan Buchan, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to continue our unrivalled coverage of The Whites for the next two years, hopefully in the Premier League.”