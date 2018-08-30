Battling Leeds United fan Toby makes a splash on road to recovery

Have your say

Battling Leeds United fan Toby Nye was treated to an adventure-themed weekend of activities as he continues on his road to recovery.

The five-year-old, who was diagnosed with the rare neuroblastoma cancer on his fourth birthday, was last month told he was now in remission following a programme of treatment in Leeds.

SUPPORT: Toby Nye at Sherwood Forest Center Parcs.

And as the youngster from Osmondthorpe continues to recover, he had a well-earned break at Nottingham’s Sherwood Forest Center Parcs as part of a charity organised trip at the weekend.

Toby’s mum, Stacey Worsley told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He just seems like the old Toby again.

“He doesn’t seem like a poorly boy; he still has a low immune system but he is just like a normal child now.

“I never thought we would get this far, I honestly didn’t.”

His family - backed by Leeds United - launched a campaign that managed to raise the £200,000 needed to pay for antibody treatment, which was not available on the NHS.

The Center Parcs trip, offered to children undergoing cancer treatment in Leeds, is arranged every year by Leeds General Infirmary-based charity, Candlelighters.

Miss Worsley, 31, said: “We took Toby last year but he wasn’t 100 per cent and enjoyed it the best he could.

“We waited this year to go back until after he finished his treatment, so he could enjoy it.

“He was mainly swimming because he loves the water slides.”

Miss Worsley thanked Candlelighters for organising the trip.

“They do a lot for children in hospital,” she said.

“It gives families and children things to look forward to as well.”

Set up in 1976, the Candlelighters charity supports children undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

To donate visit www.candlelighters.org.uk