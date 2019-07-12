Barfly - The Railway, Calverley Bridge

It’s hard to imagine, for those of us under a certain age, how the railway line ran so close to the canal and the river between Calverley and Rodley.

But it did and of course, some lines still do, but there is a pub nestled in a valley called The Railway so one assumes it wasn’t too far away from where the pub marks the spot.

A pleasant change opting for a real ale instead of prosecco.

A closer look at the pictures of the past which adorn the pub inside suggest it was part of the railway buildings but another suggests it was the lock-keepers cottage.

First Impressions

Aside from looking at the old photos, which to be fair tested the brain during our visit, this is a proper, traditional, cosy, country pub. It was a summer visit and the pub is a pleaser for the cyclists and walkers watching the world go by, but a real fire on the inside suggests there would be worse places to get snowed in at too.

What’s behind the bar?

A good selection of proper pints - Black Sheep, Leeds Pale and Theakston to name a few on hand-pull. There are red and white wines and spirits as standard, plus mini bottles of prosecco - much to my delight as this is my usual tipple.

What did you drink?

Opting not to go for my default prosecco I thought that while I was in a proper country pub I should try a proper country drink so, totally testing the tastebuds, I ordered a Black Sheep. Asked if I wasn’t sure I actually wanted a pint by the landlord, I stayed with the half (was tempted to go for the pint pot though). With Birra Morretti off on our visit, my friend ordered a Bramha lager which is from Brazil. My point here is rather than the standard Carling or Fosters it is nice to see that you can sample a taste of world beers. My dabble with Black Sheep was smooth, mellow and very easy drinking (definitely could have managed a pint).

What was the atmosphere like?

On a Tuesday evening, after the rain came, it obviously wasn’t a heaving Saturday night but it was really nice to see a country type local with a regular stream of local and passing custom, taking a little time out of the usual hum drum, making for a relaxing and laid back place for a pint.

Will you be going back?

Absolutely yes. They allow dogs, always a winner for me, so a prosecco with the pup calls soon.