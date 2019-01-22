Barclays announces plans to cut hundreds of jobs at Leeds site

Barclays has announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs at its Leeds site.

The bank informed around 300 staff at its Millshaw site this morning that they face compulsory redundancy.

Staff were also told the site will close when the building lease expires in just under three years time. The land has been put up for sale by the landlord but Barclays has secured an extension to the lease until November 2021.

The 300 staff whose jobs are at risk are from the customer relations, virtual channels and the technology and business change operations.

Unite the union, which represents staff at Barclays, has said it will fight the cuts.

Christian Ratcliffe Unite regional officer said: “Barclays decision to cut 300 of its Leeds workforce is deeply irresponsible. Unite the union has opposed these compulsory redundancies every step of the way and continues to call for the bank to reconsider.

“Unite has made it clear to the bank that these plans will significantly damage both the business and the customer experience.

“The number of employees at this key Barclays strategic site was 1,500 back in 2014, and the announcement today will leave less than 600 permanent employees in Millshaw. Employees will be devastated.

“Unite is also calling on Barclays to urgently identify an alternative local site following the news that the lease on the current building will end in 2021.

“Unite is holding meetings with members on site over the coming days in order to seek the views of employees and support the impacted employees.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Barclays currently employs over 12,000 colleagues across the North of England over a number of sites. Due to changes in our business, we have informed 280 colleagues based at Millshaw Court in Leeds this morning that their roles are at risk, with around 115 of those roles relocating to Manchester, Liverpool and Sunderland. We don’t take these decisions lightly and will do everything we can to support these colleagues, working closely with Unite the union.

“In addition, the landlord at Millshaw Court has put the site up for sale with planning permission for residential development. We have secured a three year extension to the lease until November 2021, and we will be keeping our remaining employees regularly informed as we explore alternative sites.”

“As we explore alternative sites over time we will of course consider the Leeds area, but it is too early to make any commitments at this stage.”