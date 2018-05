Have your say

Bank Holiday in Yorkshire looks set to be warm and dry.

Sunday will be a calm, settled day with maximum temperatures of 24 degrees and plenty of sunny spells.

Gallery: How Leeds made the most of the April heatwave

Bank Holiday Monday will remain warm, with highs of 21 degrees, but it will be cloudy until the evening, with some light mist possible in the morning.

On both days coastal areas are expected to be breezier, and will feel slightly cooler as a result.