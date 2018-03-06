Bananarama set for summer show in Millennium Square in Leeds

Reunited girl group Bananarama will be really saying something when they play a high-profile live show in Leeds this summer.

Siobhan Fahey, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward today announced a concert in Millennium Square on Saturday, August 4.

TV and radio favourite Sara Cox will get the party started on the night with a 1980s-themed DJ set.

And today the girls from Bananarama said they were already looking forward to the date, which is part of this year’s Leeds Pride celebrations.

Siobhan said: “We love partying at our shows and to be part of Leeds Pride means the people of Leeds are certainly in for a massive party.”

Keren added: “This concert is part of the Leeds Pride weekend – an event that for years has unified the city in celebration and we are thrilled to have been invited to perform as part of it.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday, priced from £33.50.

Millennium Square will also be playing host to gigs by The Pretenders and Simple Minds on August 3 and 11 respectively.