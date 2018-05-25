Ball Mania takes over at Shooters in Leeds

If you’re like me and always wanted to dive into the Wacky Warehouse ball pool when looking after younger siblings then now’s your chance.

Ball Mania is going to take Leeds by storm this summer – and I’m not talking about the World Cup! Just as the 2018 footy fever ends, Shooters Sports Bar will be unveiling a massive 80sqm adult ball pit, filled with over half a million balls, on July 17 for three and a half weeks of unashamed big kid fun. Featuring lights, music and a custom-built selfie area, the ball pit is set to be the Instagram-worthy destination in Leeds this summer, and I for one can’t wait to get dive in and unleash my inner child! In typical Shooters style, you can expect some cracking food and drink packages, which include their signature Fully Loaded Burger with fries and ice-cold cans of Rekorderlig and Heineken. Ball Mania packages start at just £10pp.

The guys over at Ball Mania really know their stuff when it comes to, ahem, balls, and have created giant bespoke ball pits for the likes of Amazon, Red Bull and The Times. The ball pit is the ultimate antidote to the manic 9-5 grind, providing an adult playground that’s designed to relieve stress and get those endorphins fired up. We’ll see you in the pit!