Balaclava and crowbar gang snatch safe from Belle Isle house in Leeds

A balaclava-clad gang broke into a Leeds house using crowbars, assaulted a man and took a safe, money and a mobile phone.

Police are today appealing for information after the aggravated burglary at a house on Low Grange Crescent in Belle Isle in the early hours of Sunday.

Officers said three males in balaclavas forced their way into the back door using crowbars.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "The occupant of the house, a 45-year-old man was assaulted by the suspects."

An "untidy search" of the house was carried out, and they demanded money from the owner, officers said.

They made off with a safe, money and a mobile phone, the force said.

Anyone with any information about the offence is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180255255 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported via the West Yorkshire Police website using this link: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat