Axeman arrested in Leeds city centre

A MAN armed with an axe has been arrested at a Leeds city centre church.

West Yorkshire Police said in a tweet tonight (Weds Oct 10) that a man was searched by plain clothes officers.

Leeds City Police said he was searched after police received information about anti-social behaviour in the area.

Police wrote in in the tweet: "St. John's Church, Merrion Street: Male searched by plain clothed officers after information about antisocial behaviour in the area.

"Found with an axe concealed under his shirt, now on his way to custody."

Police sent a later tweet stating: "Update: Suspect was also wanted for an assault. Now charged with both offences."