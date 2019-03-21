Atomic Kitten, Five and Liberty x play live at Scarborough's biggest ever indoor pop event - how to get tickets

Billed as Scarborough's biggest ever indoor pop event - Atomic Kitten, Five and Liberty X play live at the Spa complex later this year.

With more than 50 Million record sales between them with tracks such as Everybody Get Up, Just a Little Bit and The Tide is High fans are expected to flock to Revive on Saturday June 1.

Hosted by Paddy In The Morning and in association with Yorkshire Coast Radio music fans can expect an arena-sized stage production and a live performances from the original acts that help shape a generation of pop fans.

The show starts at 8pm.

Tickets start at £36 and are now on sale online or in person.

Tickets: 01723 821888 and www.scarboroughspa.co.uk