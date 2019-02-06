At least three people injured as explosion rips through flat in Batley

At least three people have been taken to hospital after a gas explosion and fire in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police said the explosion happened this evening in a domestic flat in the Hick Lane area of the town.

The force said a number of people had suffered burns.

None of the people involved are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were first alerted to the explosion at 6.50pm and remain on the scene.

A police spokesman said a cordon was in place and confirmed people from the immediate area had been evacuated as a precaution.