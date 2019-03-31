Assault at Sikh Gurdwara in Leeds, 'not hate-related', police say

An assault which took place at the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Lady Pit Lane in Beeston was not hate-related, police investigating have said.

The incident occurred at the Sikh temple on the evening of Saturday, March 30.

Police at the scene after the arson attack in 2018.

In a statement on Facebook West Yorkshire Police said: "During the incident, three people were assaulted, a man has been arrested for the offence and the police are continuing with their investigations into the matter.

"Enquires have revealed this not to be a hate-related incident."

Local officers have been, and will continue to provide reassurance patrols in the area.

The temple was previously the target of an arson attack in June 2018.

On June 4, 2018, fire crews were called after a flammable liquid was used to set the building's front door alight.

The same evening, the Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira - also known as Beeston Central Mosque - on Hardy Street was also set on fire.

Fortunately, fire crews were able to contain the blaze before it spread.

Speaking at the time, Detective Inspector Richard Holmes, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are treating both these incidents as linked given the closeness of the locations and the similar times that they have occurred.

“While our investigation is still at a relatively early stage, we do believe these premises have been specifically targeted as places of worship and we are treating both incidents as arson and hate crimes."

Though a suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson, no charges have been made over the arson attack.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: "Unfortunately, despite extensive enquiries, we weren’t able to identify the suspects – there were potential suspects arrested but they were later ruled out."