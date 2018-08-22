Aspirational event will showcase tech for business leaders in Leeds

A showcase of game-changing technology for business leaders is taking place in Leeds later this year.

Organised by Yorkshire-based digital transformation specialist Vapour Cloud, the Innovation and Disruption evening is being held at the Aspire building on Thursday, October 18.

It will provide attendees with hands-on access to next generation tech as well as a programme of inspirational talks.

And, with title sponsorship coming from technology giant Avaya, hopes are high that the event will prove even more successful than its well-received inaugural staging last year.

Vapour Cloud chief executive Tim Mercer said: “Of course we want to put like-minded people in touch with each other – our region is becoming one of the most dynamic places in the UK because of its commitment to tech development, so it’s important that we keep building new connections.

“But I think that away from crowded exhibition halls and stuffy conferences, we need more opportunities to get hands-on with technology and talk about pushing the realms of what’s possible.

“It’s only then that digital transformation feels a lot more achievable than organisations perhaps first thought.”

