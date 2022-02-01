Emergency services are dealing with a fire at Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax.

The fire service said they were called shortly before 8pm on Tuesday.

A single storey extension of the school is '100 per cent involved in fire' according to the service.

Ash Green school fire: First statement from fire service as school engulfed in flames in West Yorkshire cc Curtis Cato

Two breathing apparatus, one jet, one hose reel and three positive pressure ventilation fans are in use to prevent spread to adjacent building, the fire service said.

A total of ten fire engines and one aerial ladder platform is in attendance.