Emergency services are on the scene of a huge fire at a West Yorkshire school. The fire service and police have been contacted for comment. cc Curtis Cato

Ash Green school fire: First pictures from eyewitnesses as school 'burns to ground' in West Yorkshire

These shocking pictures taken on Tuesday night show a huge blaze at a West Yorkshire school.

By Daniel Sheridan
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 9:24 pm

The site of Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax, is on fire. Here are the first pictures from the scene:

1.

The fire is believed to be on the site of Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax.

Photo: Curtis Cato

Photo Sales

2.

Footage shows flames coming from the top of the building.

Photo: collect

Photo Sales

3.

Smoke is billowing across the skyline and many residents took to social media to share footage and pictures of the incident.

Photo: Curtis Cato

Photo Sales

4.

It is believed that emergency services are on the scene of the fire.

Photo: Curtis Cato

Photo Sales
West YorkshireHalifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 2