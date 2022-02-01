The site of Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax, is on fire. Here are the first pictures from the scene:
The fire is believed to be on the site of Ash Green school in Mixenden, on the outskirts of Halifax.
Photo: Curtis Cato
Footage shows flames coming from the top of the building.
Photo: collect
Smoke is billowing across the skyline and many residents took to social media to share footage and pictures of the incident.
Photo: Curtis Cato
It is believed that emergency services are on the scene of the fire.
Photo: Curtis Cato